6,393 new COVID-19 cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 141,950, with 6,393 new cases and 135 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The death toll stands at 4,364.

Some 21% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 198,440 up from 192,687 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 52,126.

Currently, 7,591 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 647 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 1,601,203 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 49,549 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 44,276. Pest County is the second most affected, with 25,964 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (13,065 cases).

The number of curfew violations registered by authorities throughout the country so far stands at 6,786.