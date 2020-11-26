6,360 new coronavirus cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 138,202, with 6,360 new cases and 115 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

The website notes that the rapid increase in new cases can be attributed to a recently launched targeted mass COVID-19 testing of staff in schools, hospitals, and social institutions such as nursing homes.

The death toll stands at 4,229.

Some 21% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 192,047 up from 185,687 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 49,616.

Currently, 7,537 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 640 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 1,566,619 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 45,750 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 43,564. Pest County is the second most affected, with 25,329 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (12,823 cases).

The number of curfew violations registered by authorities throughout the country so far stands at 6,503.