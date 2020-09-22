633 new cases of coronavirus registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 14,246, with 633 new cases registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

Some 40% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 19,499, up from 18,866 yesterday.

The death toll has increased to 694, after the passing of eight chronically ill patients.

The number of recoveries has grown to 4,559.

Currently, 534 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 36 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 632,031 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 25,212 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 7,883. Pest County is the second most affected, with 2,679 cases, followed by Fejér County (945 cases).