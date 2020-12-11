6,197 new coronavirus cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 185,878, with 6,197 new cases and 171 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The death toll stands at 6,622.

Some 19% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 271,200 up from 265,003 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 78,700.

Currently, 7,841 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 610 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 2,245,483 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 49,524 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 54,691. Pest County is the second most affected, with 34,893 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (16,673 cases).

The number of curfew violations registered by authorities throughout the country so far has reached 11,699.