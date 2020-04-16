60% of hospital beds to be dedicated to coronavirus patients

MTI – Econews

The share of hospital beds reserved for COVID-19 patients will be increased to 60%, as Hungary is ramping up preparations for the mass infection phase of the coronavirus outbreak, state news wire MTI reports, citing a post on koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

By April 19, half of the hospital beds in Hungary, a total of 32,900, will be reserved for coronavirus patients, the site said. In the next phase of preparation, that rate will be raised to 60% of capacity or 39,500 beds.

"We hope that this number of hospital beds will not be necessary and so many people will not fall ill; but, unfortunately, that cannot be excluded taking into consideration the dynamic of the spread of the pandemic in Europe. Preparations must be made for the worst-case scenario, too," the site said.

"The aim is for there to be enough space, enough beds, in all big hospitals across Hungary to provide for the care of as many as several hundred patients in each hospital if we enter the phase of mass infection," the website added.

The site noted that hospitals in some countries had been overwhelmed by the number of COVID-19 admissions and ran out of beds for them.

