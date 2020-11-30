5,595 new coronavirus cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 148,439, with 5,595 new cases and 151 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The death toll stands at 4,823.

Some 20% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 217,122 up from 211,527 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 63,860. Because of the jump in recoveries, the number of active COVID-19 cases fell compared to yesterday.

Currently, 7,734 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 666 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 1,648,022 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 48,796 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 46,814. Pest County is the second most affected, with 28,015 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (14,155 cases).

The number of curfew violations registered by authorities throughout the country so far has reached 7,697.