5,203 new coronavirus cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 115,193, with 5,203 new cases and 91 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

The death toll stands at 3,281.

Some 23% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 152,659, up from 147,456 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 34,185.

Currently, 7,477 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 576 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 1,388,132 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 35,042 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 36,137. Pest County is the second most affected, with 19,821 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (10,895 cases).

The number of curfew violations registered by authorities throughout the country so far stands at 3,438.