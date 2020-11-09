5,162 new COVID-19 cases cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 86,134, with 5,162 new cases and 55 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

The death toll stands at 2,493.

Some 24% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 114,778, up from 109,616 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 26,161.

Currently, 6,061 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 415 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 1,225,399 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 36,356 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 28,722. Pest County is the second most affected, with 14,851 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (8,048 cases).