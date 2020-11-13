5,097 new COVID cases, nearly 100 new deaths registered

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 99,202, with 5,097 new cases and 99 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The death toll stands at 2,883.

Some 24% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 131,887 up from 126,790 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 29,802.

Currently, 6,690 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 518 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 1,306,887 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 36,166 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 32,302. Pest County is the second most affected, with 17,423 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (9,796 cases).

The number of curfew violations registered by authorities throughout the country so far stands at 1,477.