484 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 7,603, with 484 new cases registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

Some 43% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 12,309, up from 11,825 yesterday.

The death toll has increased to 637, after the passing of four chronically ill patients.

The number of recoveries has grown to 4,069.

Currently, 282 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 16 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 537,897 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 26,531 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 5,330 Pest County is the second most affected, with 1,752 cases, followed by Fejér County (697 cases).