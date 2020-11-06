4,709 new coronavirus cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 74,213, with 4,709 new cases and 103 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The death toll stands at 2,250.

Some 25% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 99,625, up from 94,916 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 23,213.

Currently, 5,489 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 391 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 1,167,641 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 34,603 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 25,595. Pest County is the second most affected, with 12,849 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (6,322 cases).