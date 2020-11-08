4,623 new coronavirus cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 82,108, with 4,673 new cases and 81 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

The death toll stands at 2,438.

Some 25% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 109,616, up from 104,943 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 25,070.

Currently, 5,803 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 417 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 1,209,151 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 34,278 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 27,695. Pest County is the second most affected, with 14,197 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (7,429 cases).