4,512 new coronavirus cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 121,644, with 4,512 new cases and 92 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The death toll stands at 3,472.

Some 23% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 161,461 up from 156,649 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 36,345.

Currently, 7,532 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 580 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 1,433,008 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 38,610 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 38,149. Pest County is the second most affected, with 21,041 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (11,144 cases).

The number of curfew violations registered by authorities throughout the country so far stands at 3,936.