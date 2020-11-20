4,440 new coronavirus cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 124,259, with 4,440 new cases and 96 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The death toll stands at 3,568.

Some 23% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 165,901 up from 161,461 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 38,074.

Currently, 7,512 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 604 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 1,455,868 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 42,241 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 38,979. Pest County is the second most affected, with 21,715 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (11,326 cases).

The number of curfew violations registered by authorities throughout the country so far stands at 4,364.