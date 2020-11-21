4,397 new coronavirus cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 125,789, with 4,397 new cases and 121 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The death toll stands at 3,689.

Some 22% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 170,298,901 up from 165,901 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 40,820.

Currently, 7,358 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 599 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 1,480,674 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 40,359 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 39,759. Pest County is the second most affected, with 22,311 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (11,628 cases).

The number of curfew violations registered by authorities throughout the country so far stands at 4,817.