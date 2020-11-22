4,320 new coronavirus cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 127,903, with 4,320 new cases and 111 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The death toll stands at 3,800.

Some 22% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 174,618 up from 170,298 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 42,915.

Currently, 7,278 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 618 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 1,502,847 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 42,370 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 40,636. Pest County is the second most affected, with 22,889 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (11,918 cases).

The number of curfew violations registered by authorities throughout the country so far stands at 5,211.