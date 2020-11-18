4,290 new coronavirus cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 118,723, with 4,290 new cases and 99 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The death toll stands at 3,380.

Some 23% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 156,649, up from 152,659 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 34,846.

Currently, 7,499 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 581 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 1,409,651 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 35,804 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 37,222. Pest County is the second most affected, with 20,385 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (11,032 cases).

The number of curfew violations registered by authorities throughout the country so far stands at 3,747.