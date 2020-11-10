4,140 new COVID-19 cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 88,737, with 4,140 new cases and 103 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The death toll stands at 2,596.

Some 24% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 118,918, up from 114,778 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 27,585.

Currently, 6,153 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 461 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 1,238,467 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 36,078 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 29,358. Pest County is the second most affected, with 15,451 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (8,468 cases).