4,136 new COVID-19 cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 154,179, with 4,136 new cases and 165 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

The death toll stands at 5,142.

Some 20% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 225,209 up from 221,073 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 65,888.

Currently, 7,732 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 649 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 1,850,230 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 44,318 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 47,985. Pest County is the second most affected, with 29,142 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (14,4593 cases).

The number of curfew violations registered by authorities throughout the country so far has reached 8,608.