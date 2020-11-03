3,989 new coronavirus cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 63,940, with 3,989 new cases and 84 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The death toll stands at 1,973.

Some 25% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 86,769, up from 82,780 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 20,856.

Currently, 4,767 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 348 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 1,111,991 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 30,984 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 22,269. Pest County is the second most affected, with 10,748 cases, followed by Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén County (5,582 cases).