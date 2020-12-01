3,951 new coronavirus cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 151,294, with 3,951 new cases and 154 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The death toll stands at 4,977.

Some 20% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 221,073 up from 217,122 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 64,802.

Currently, 7,884 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 662 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 1,653,780 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 48,171 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 47,340. Pest County is the second most affected, with 28,542 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (14,384 cases).

The number of curfew violations registered by authorities throughout the country so far has reached 8,337.