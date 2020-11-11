3,945 new coronavirus cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 91,358, with 3,945 new cases and 101 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

The death toll stands at 2,697.

Some 24% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 122,863 up from 118,918 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 28,808.

Currently, 6,352 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 473 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 1,259,454 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 36,492 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 30,345. Pest County is the second most affected, with 16,107 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (8,939 cases).