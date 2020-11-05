Your cart

3,928 new COVID-19 cases registered in Hungary

 Bence Gaál
 Thursday, November 5, 2020, 11:00

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 69,646, with 3,928 new cases and 84 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The death toll stands at 2,147.

Some 25% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 94,916, up from 90,988 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 21,232.

Currently, 5,183 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 378 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 1,147,616 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 34,603 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 24,253. Pest County is the second most affected, with 12,049 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (6,005 cases).

 

 

