3,927 new coronavirus cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 94,704, with 3,927 new cases and 87 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The death toll stands at 2,784.

Some 24% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 126,790 up from 122,863 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 29,302.

Currently, 6,426 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 486 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 1,282,975 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 34,040 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 31,111. Pest County is the second most affected, with 16,673 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (9,250 cases).

The number of curfew violations registered by authorities throughout the country so far stands at 1,166.