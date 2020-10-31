3,908 new cases of coronavirus registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 54,539, with 3,908 new cases and 51 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The death toll stands at 1,750.

Some 26% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 71,413, up from 71,413 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 19,032.

Currently, 4,048 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 281 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 1,065,143 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 28,596 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 20,231. Pest County is the second most affected, with 9,276 cases, followed by Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén County (4,836 cases).