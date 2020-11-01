3,878 new coronavirus cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 57,302, with 3,878 new cases and 69 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

The death toll stands at 1,819.

Some 25% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 79,199, up from 75,321 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 20,078.

Currently, 4,205 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 306 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 1,083,743 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 29,635 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 20,735. Pest County is the second most affected, with 9,567 cases, followed by Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén County (6,459 cases).