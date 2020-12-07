3,870 new coronavirus cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 173,881, with 3,870 new cases and 116 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The death toll stands at 5,984.

Some 19% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 254,148 up from 250,278 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 74,283.

Currently, 7,932 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 674 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 1,963,148 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 51,485 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 52,416. Pest County is the second most affected, with 32,934 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (15,917 cases).

The number of curfew violations registered by authorities throughout the country so far has reached 10,530.