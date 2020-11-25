3,806 new coronavirus cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 137,553, with 3,806 new cases and 106 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The death toll stands at 4,114.

Some 22% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 185,687 up from 181,881 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 44,020.

Currently, 7,718 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 656 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 1,548,318 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 41,558 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 42,454. Pest County is the second most affected, with 24,439 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (12,522 cases).

The number of curfew violations registered by authorities throughout the country so far stands at 6,244.