3,581 new COVID-19 cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 60,415, with 3,581 new cases and 70 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The death toll stands at 1,889.

Some 25% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 82,780, up from 79,199 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 20,476.

Currently, 4,417 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 313 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 1,097,371 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 29,750 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 21,462. Pest County is the second most affected, with 10,168 cases, followed by Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén County (5,282 cases).