3,221 new coronavirus cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 177,038, with 3,221 new cases and 160 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The death toll stands at 6,280.

Some 19% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 259,588 up from 256,367 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 76,270.

Currently, 7,945 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 661 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 2,187,555 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 45,957 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 53,263. Pest County is the second most affected, with 33,611 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (16,170 cases).

The number of curfew violations registered by authorities throughout the country so far has reached 11,115.