3,149 new COVID-19 cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 41,580, with 3,149 new cases and 35 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

The death toll stands at 1,425.

Some 28% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 59,247, up from 56,098 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 16,242.

Currently, 2,449 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 221 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 980,373 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 27,883 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 16,958. Pest County is the second most affected, with 7,350 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (3,667 cases).