2,316 new COVID-19 cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 43,600, with 2,316 new cases and 47 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

The death toll stands at 1,472.

Some 28% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 61,563, up from 59,247 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 16,491.

Currently, 2,602 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 233 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 990,383 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 28,070 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 17,381. Pest County is the second most affected, with 7,714 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (3,832 cases).