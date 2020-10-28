2,291 new coronavirus cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 47,257, with 2,291 new cases and 43 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

The death toll stands at 1,578.

Some 27% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 65,933, up from 63,642 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 17,098.

Currently, 3,166 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 263 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 1,017,689 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 36,678 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 18,339. Pest County is the second most affected, with 8,275 cases, followed by Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén County (4,230 cases).