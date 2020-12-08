2,219 new COVID-19 cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 174,966, with 2,219 new cases and 136 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The death toll stands at 6,120.

Some 19% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 256,367 up from 254,148 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 75,281.

Currently, 8,045 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 656 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 2,158,818 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 45,542 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 52,788. Pest County is the second most affected, with 33,252 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (16,034 cases).

The number of curfew violations registered by authorities throughout the country so far has reached 10,838.