2,079 new coronavirus cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 45,461, with 2,079 new cases and 63 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

The death toll stands at 1,535.

Some 27% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 63,642, up from 61,563 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 16,646.

Currently, 2,891 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 243 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 1,002,093 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 27,050 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 17,781. Pest County is the second most affected, with 7,971 cases, followed by Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén County (4,014 cases).