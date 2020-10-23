2,066 new COVID-19 cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 37,272, with 2,066 new cases and 47 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The death toll stands at 1,352.

Some 29% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 54,278, up from 52,212 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 15,655.

Currently, 2,209 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 200 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 949,470 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 28,261 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 16,047. Pest County is the second most affected, with 6,827 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (3,371 cases).