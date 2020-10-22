2,032 new coronavirus cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 35,653, with 2,032 new cases and 46 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

The death toll stands at 1,305.

Some 30% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 52,212, up from 50,180 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 15,254.

Currently, 2,132 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 197 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 935,842 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 24,764 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 15,623. Pest County is the second most affected, with 6,565 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (3,276 cases).