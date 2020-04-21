1st Hungarian coronavirus-specific ventilator under patent protection procedure

Bence Gaál

Hungarian experts have developed a portable ventilator effective in the treatment of respiratory failure caused by COVID-19, according to a report by government website kormany.hu

Photo by Zoltán Író

The ventilator, which is suitable for the treatment of patients in a critical condition, filters the outflowing air, providing protection for healthcare workers.

The invention was created by Femtonics Kft. in cooperation with the medical management team of Semmelweis University. The first operational prototype was completed by the end of March.

The first functional mock-up model was built in 10 days. Thanks to a series of tests conducted with the aid of the active artificial lung that can be found at Semmelweis University, the second development is a much more sophisticated machine, according to Balázs Rózsa, founder-owner of the Femtronics.

The developers only used materials that conform to regulations relating to medical equipment and of which, at the same time, there is no shortage. Thanks to the careful selection of the some 400 to 500 components, the necessary parts can be easily procured which significantly simplifies the production process itself, Rózsa highlighted.

The new device has a very good flow rate and swift, responsive controls, András Lorx, assistant professor of Semmelweis University’s Anaesthesiology and Intensive Therapy Clinic said based on test results. He noted that the integrated circle breathing system and gas supply are not wasteful. This means that the machine does not overload hospital gas supply networks.

Minister for Innovation and Technology László Palkovics stressed that in the present state of danger actors of the domestic research-development and innovation sector have proved with exemplary cooperation skills that they are able to respond even to unexpected challenges swiftly and effectively. The ministry has received some 50, scientifically well-founded project proposals; the development of 20 of these is already underway.

The minister added that the ventilator, which is currently being patented, could contribute to Hungary becoming ever more self-sufficient in its healthcare containment effort.

Palkovics added that the ministry is determined to keep together the professional and scientific community and network also in the longer term in the interest of the restarting of the Hungarian economy.

The serial production of the ventilator can start after the patent protection procedure.

One of the largest Hungarian medical equipment manufacturers, 77 Elektronika Kft. is willing to help with production making available its own capacity, according to the report.

In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including weekends and bank holidays, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.