1,820 new coronavirus cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 38,701, with 1,820 new cases and 38 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Savanevich Viktar/Shutterstock.com

The death toll stands at 1,390.

Some 29% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 56,098, up from 54,278 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 16,007.

Currently, 2,245 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 205 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 961,441 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 27,859 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 16,472. Pest County is the second most affected, with 6,998 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (3,511 cases).