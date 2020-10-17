1,791 new COVID-19 cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 30,127, with 1,791 new cases and 24 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The death toll stands at 1,109.

Some 32% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 44,816, up from 43,025 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 13,580.

Currently, 1,693 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 185 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 884,388 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 25,647 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 14,172. Pest County is the second most affected, with 5,744 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (2,784 cases).