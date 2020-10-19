1,478 new COVID-19 cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 32,283, with 1,478 new cases and 31 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The death toll stands at 1,173.

Some 31% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 47,768, up from 49,920 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 14,312.

Currently, 1,896 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 188 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 904,036 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 24,929 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 14,622. Pest County is the second most affected, with 6,103 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (2,961 cases).