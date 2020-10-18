1,474 new coronavirus cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 31,060, with 1,474 new cases and 33 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

The death toll stands at 1,142.

Some 31% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 46,290, up from 44,816 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 14,088.

Currently, 1,712 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 179 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 894,385 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 25,743 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 14,434. Pest County is the second most affected, with 5,989 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (2,873 cases).