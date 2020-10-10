1,374 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 25,980, with 1,374 new cases registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Some 33% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 36,596, up from 35,222 yesterday.

The death toll has increased to 933, after the passing of 20 patients.

The number of recoveries has risen to 9,683.

Currently, 1,174 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 110 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 815,367 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 22,780 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 12,327. Pest County is the second most affected, with 4,699 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (2,155 cases).