1,293 new cases of coronavirus registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 28,806, with 1,293 new cases and 33 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The death toll now stands at 1,085.

Some 32% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 43,025, up from 41,732 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 13,134.

Currently, 1,642 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 171 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 871,417 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 22,656 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 13,804. Pest County is the second most affected, with 5,546 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (2,632 cases).