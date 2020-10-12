1,173 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 26,832, with 1,173 new cases registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Some 33% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 38,837, up from 37,664 yesterday.

The death toll has increased to 968, after the passing of 14 patients.

The number of recoveries has risen to 11,037.

Currently, 1,418 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 154 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 834,097 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 21,491 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 12,842. Pest County is the second most affected, with 4,957 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (2,348 cases).