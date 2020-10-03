1,086 new cases of coronavirus registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 22,081, with 1,086 new cases registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Savanevich Viktar/Shutterstock.com

Some 36% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 29,717, up from 28,631 yesterday.

The death toll has increased to 812, after the passing of 14 patients.

The number of recoveries has risen to 6,834.

Currently, 704 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 43 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 751,217 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 22,749 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 10,835. Pest County is the second most affected, with 3,974 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (1,539 cases).