1,068 new coronavirus cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 25,862, with 1,068 new cases registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 37,664, up from 36,596 yesterday.

The death toll has increased to 954, after the passing of 21 patients.

The number of recoveries has risen to 10,848.

Currently, 1,252 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 138 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 825,570 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 22,215 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 12,545. Pest County is the second most affected, with 4,791 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (2,252 cases).