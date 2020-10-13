1,025 new cases of coronavirus registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 27,113, with 1,025 new cases registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

Some 33% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 39,862, up from 38,837 yesterday.

The death toll has increased to 996, after the passing of 28 patients.

The number of recoveries has risen to 11,753.

Currently, 1,519 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 160 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 841,220 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 21,990 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 13,035. Pest County is the second most affected, with 5,081 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (2,385 cases).