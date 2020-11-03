1/4 of coronavirus testing companies violated pricing rules

Nicholas Pongratz

About one-quarter of coronavirus testing companies were found to have violated pricing rules in a targeted probe conducted across the country in October, State Secretary Tamás Schanda, of the Ministry for Innovation and Technology, said on Friday, according to hvg.hu.

Photo by Savanevich Viktar/Shutterstock.com

Schanda said 20 of the 81 companies reviewed in the probe so far did not apply the regulated HUF 19,500 price for a PCR test or indicated the price in an ambiguous manner. Consumer protection procedures were launched against 14 of the companies.

A number of them cooperated, correcting and compensating for their non-compliant behavior, while three were fined for failing to take corrective measures.

The government will continue to take resolute action against businesses that try to profit from the pandemic, Schanda said.