Zwack to pay out HUF 610 mln dividend

After the previous business year, Zwack Unicum Nyrt. will pay a total dividend of HUF 610.5 million based on the resolution of the board of directors, acting under the authority of the general meeting, according to a summary published on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange.
According to the decision adopted unanimously, the board of directors will ensure the payment of dividends on a pro rata basis.
Dividend payment will begin on January 27, 2021. Like other listed issuers, Zwack decided not to hold its annual meeting on Thursday due to the emergency, so its decision-making powers were therefore taken over by the company’s board of directors.
