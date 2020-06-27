Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Zwack to pay out HUF 610 mln dividend

 Nicholas Pongratz
 Saturday, June 27, 2020, 09:00

After the previous business year, Zwack Unicum Nyrt. will pay a total dividend of HUF 610.5 million based on the resolution of the board of directors, acting under the authority of the general meeting, according to a summary published on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange.

According to the decision adopted unanimously, the board of directors will ensure the payment of dividends on a pro rata basis.

Dividend payment will begin on January 27, 2021. Like other listed issuers, Zwack decided not to hold its annual meeting on Thursday due to the emergency, so its decision-making powers were therefore taken over by the company’s board of directors.

 

 

  • Promotion

    Garmin MARQ® Collection

    With three decades of experience, Garmin is a trusted and stable player in the land, air, and boat navigation devices, as well as GPS-based sports watches. In the last 10 years, the watch category has become an increasingly important segment of the wide product range, with a wide range of sports watches of all skill levels, but Garmin has not stopped developing the service side of the devices with the market needs in mind.

     

Related articles